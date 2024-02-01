Pioneer Theatre Company Presents Tony Nominated Musical BONNIE & CLYDE

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Pioneer Theatre Company Presents Tony Nominated Musical BONNIE & CLYDE

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah's premier professional theatre, presents Bonnie & Clyde from February 23-March 9, 2024. Debuting in 2009 at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse, Bonnie & Clyde had its Broadway premiere in 2011, followed by numerous notable productions around the world, including a recent West End revival. PTC's production marks the first professional mounting of Bonnie & Clyde in Utah and is described as follows:

 

Adventure and romance await in the larger-than-life true tale of one of history's most notorious couples. During the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow captured the nation's imagination with their infamous rise from small-town West Texas nobodies to American legends. Featuring a book by Emmy nominee Ivan Menchell and a Tony-nominated score by composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Count of Monte Cristo) and Oscar and Tony Award-winning lyricist Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), Bonnie & Clyde is a celebration of quintessential American musical genres: blues, gospel, and rock & roll. An electrifying story of fame, a life of crime, and love.

 

CAST & CREATIVE

Leading the cast are PTC alum Alanna Saunders* (The Rocky Horror Show, Once on This Island) as Bonnie Parker and PTC newcomer Michael William Nigro* (NBC's The Sound of Music Live) as Clyde Barrow.

 

Also featured in the cast are PTC alumni Mary Fanning Driggs* (Elf the Musical, Mamma Mia!) as Cumie Barrow; Gina Milo* (Annie) as Blanche Barrow; and Daniel Simons* (Les Misérables, Rent) as Henry Barrow/Frank Hamer.

 

Making their respective PTC debuts are April Armstrong* (Ragtime, Carousel national tours) as Emma Parker; Christian Brailsford* (Pretty Woman North American Tour) as Sheriff/Preacher; Dan DeLuca* (Off-Broadway's The Goodbye Girl) as Buck Barrow; Ben Jacoby* (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway) as Ted Hinton; and ensemble members Alexander Ríos* (Off-Broadway's Pip's Island), Saidu Sinlah* (Sinatra: Voice for a Century with the New York Philharmonic), and Summerisa Stevens* (Half Time at Papermill Playhouse).

Also returning to PTC are ensemble members Ashlen Boresow (Elf the Musical), Jordan Cruz (The Rocky Horror Show, The Prom) and Brynoch Rammell (The Prom). Making their PTC debuts are ensemble members Kira Knorr and Miranda Maurin.

 

Sharing the role of Young Bonnie are Penny Hodson (The Sound of Music International Tour) and Elisabeth Wilkins. Sharing the role of Young Clyde are PTC alumni Daniel Michael Sorokine and Kiyan R. Wyness, each of whom appeared in A Christmas Story, The Musical.

 

Gerry McIntyre directs and choreographs Bonnie & Clyde. His previous work at Pioneer Theatre Company includes Putting It Together, Ain't Misbehavin', and Once on This Island. 

 

McIntyre is joined on the Creative Team by Musical Director/Choreographer Tom Griffin (PTC's Once on This Island and Oliver!); Scenic Designer Bryce Cutler (Soft Power at The Public); Costume Designer K.L. Alberts (PTC's A Christmas Story, The Musical and Les Miserables); Lighting Designer José Santiago (The Bodyguard and Sunset Boulevard at North Shore); Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (PTC's The Rocky Horror Show and The Prom); and Hair & Makeup Designer Tami Lee Thompson (Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express at PTC). James O. Hansen* is Production Stage Manager.

 

During the run of Bonnie & Clyde, Pioneer Theatre Company will present “Artists Breaking Out” in the Loge Gallery. The exhibit is a co-presentation with Art at the Main, a co-operative art gallery located at the main branch of The City Library showcasing the work of some of Utah's best local artists. Artists represented in the exhibition include Adrian Bangerter, Terrace Beasley, Caryn Feeney, Cary Griffiths, Jeff Myers, Roxane Pfister, Mary Pusey, Jim Woodward, among others. Selected works will be available for purchase through the PTC Box Office.

 

Bonnie & Clyde runs from February 23  through March 9 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.




