Pioneer Theatre Company Announces Ticket To Feel Gift Card

Starting today, Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah's fully-professional state theatre, will release a limited number of exclusive "Ticket To Feel" gift cards. A $25 purchase gets a gift card worth $50, a $50 purchase gets a gift card worth $100, and so forth, up to $250, which maxes out as a $500 gift card.

"As the local story goes, when the great city of Salt Lake was settled, the first communal building erected was a playhouse," says PTC managing director Chris Massimine. "It's been a cultural legacy of this city and state to bridge community with theatre. Taking advantage of the Ticket To Feel gift card is an investment in the return of live professional theatre."

Ticket To Feel gift cards are a passport to PTC's future seasons, whether spent on season subscriptions or individual ticket purchases-and there is no expiration date to the value.

"With theatres closed across the country, PTC's initiative comes at a time when community support for regional institutions is now more critical than ever," adds PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "Your purchase represents a tremendous savings opportunity as well as simultaneously ensuring that our flagship institution returns for generations to come."

The Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), deploying federal funds made available by the CARES Act to support business throughout the pandemic, created the "Shop in Utah" program to encourage investment in local businesses. VAL HALE, GOED's executive director, launched the initiative in July to both "help businesses and save consumers money."

Gift cards can be purchased at tickets.pioneertheatre.org or by calling the PTC box office at 801-581-6961.

