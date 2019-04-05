PEPPA PIG LIVE! Comes to Eccles Center This Spring

Peppa Pig, George and their friends are back with a brand new live show, Peppa Pig's Adventure. The latest rendition of Peppa Pig Live!, one of the most successful family theater tours in North American history, will visit cities coast to coast in the United States including Salt Lake City on November 6th at Eccles Theater Downtown Salt Lake.

Public on-sale for the Salt Lake City engagement is April 12th at 10am. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Ticket information is as follows:

· CITI presale: Tuesday, April 9 at noon local time

· Peppa's Facebook presale: Wednesday, April 10 at 10am local time

· General public tickets: Friday April 12 at 10am local time

· VIP Party Passes will also be available with the CITI pre sale on April 9 that feature premium seating during the show, exclusive access to the Peppa Pig Campfire Party, and a meet & greet with the Peppa Pig cast. For tickets, VIP Party Passes, and tour merchandise, visit www.peppapigliveus.com

In Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

Peppa Pig Live is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated Nick Jr series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches over 75 million homes daily. The various tours have sold over a half a million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.

"Peppa Pig's Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage," said Joan Grasso, eOne's SVP, Licensing - North America, Family & Brands. "There's nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live -- the joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the U.S."

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes about 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.





