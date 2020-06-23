On Pitch Performing Arts Announces Auditions for THE ADDAMS FAMILY

"Please just be normal!"

Every teenager recognizes this request. Most parents don't comply. But coming from a teenage Wednesday Addams, the request seems more valid.

"The Addams Family" franchise is full of kooky, spooky characters! The Broadway musical version tells us what happens when Wednesday finds a very normal boyfriend- and decides to introduce him to her family! Can their love survive the craziness that is The Addams Family?

Director Brandon Stauffer says, " I am so excited to direct this classic full of quirky characters and fun music. Our design team is working on a unique take on this show that is going to be a new spin on an old classic!"

Joining the production team are music director Cariel Goodwin, costume designer Stacey Haslam, and stage manager Jadon Wall.

Auditions are from 7:00-10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7th and Wednesday, July 8th at On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 N Main Street Layton, UT. Callbacks, if needed, will be by invitation on Saturday, July 11th at 10am.

OPPA! takes the safety of performers, production teams, and audiences very seriously. After signing up for a time slot, auditioners will receive an email with all OPPA! Covid-19 safety policies and recommendations.

For more information, to schedule your audition, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

