OPPA! Spotlight Gala Will Double Donations With $15,000 Match

On Pitch Performing Arts will invite community members and arts advocates to its annual Spotlight Gala on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. This evening of celebration, inspiration, and giving will not only showcase the vibrant programs at OPPA! but also feature a matching gift opportunity of up to $15,000, making every dollar donated go twice as far.

“This year's Gala is more than a fundraiser—it's a chance for our community to rally together and ensure OPPA! continues to grow, educate, and inspire,” says Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director. “With the generous support of our Spotlight Match Sponsor, donations made during the evening will be matched up to $15,000, doubling the impact of every gift.”

Funds raised at the Gala directly support OPPA!'s year-round education programs, scholarship opportunities, free community concerts, mainstage theatrical productions, and outreach initiatives. OPPA! serves over 20,000 patrons annually and provides weekly arts education to more than 750 students.

Gala Highlights:

Elegant Dinner & Entertainment

Silent Auction (Live April 8)

Recognition of OPPA!'s 2024 Community Champions

Opportunity Drawings and Surprises

A Heartfelt Look at OPPA!'s Mission and Future

Whether you're a longtime supporter or a first-time attendee, the Spotlight Gala is your chance to make a difference in the lives of children, families, and artists across Davis County.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with benefits including event recognition, year-long advertising, and VIP seating. Levels range from Bronze to Platinum and include exclusive perks like playbill ads, digital signage, and ticket subscriptions.

To attend or become a sponsor, visit www.onpitchperformingarts.com/spotlight-gala-2025.html

