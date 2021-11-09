Live at the Eccles Presents Comedian Greg Gutfeld in 2022

Live at the Eccles presents Greg Gutfeld Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events. Please note that all fans must present proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend this show. Read important details here.

Join Greg Gutfeld, host of the #1 rated late-night show GUTFELD! and comedian Tom Shillue for a fun and unforgettable evening of hilarious, insightful, and engaging conversation - as they cover current hot topics of the day and tips from Greg's New York Times Best Seller The Plus.

Greg Gutfeld has been called "outrageous and outspoken," neither of which he denies. A libertarian political satirist, humorist, magazine editor, and author, he is perhaps best known as the host of the new #1 Late Night Show GUTFELD! (Weeknights 11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). Joining the network in 2007 as a contributor, Gutfeld was the host of the former 3AM/ET late night shows Red Eye from 2007-2015.

On Gutfeld!, Greg parodies current events and converses on key issues, bringing a comedic twist to the news. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week.

On The Five, Gutfeld is part of a roundtable ensemble of FNC personalities who discuss, debate, and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies, and issues of the day.