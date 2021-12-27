Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; Utah Shakespeare's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Davies - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 18%

Cassie Abate - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 16%

Megan Call - NEWSIES - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 13%

Dave Tinney - GUYS AND DOLLS - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Keenon Hooks - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

Addison Welch - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Marilyn Montgomery - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 4%

Heather Sessions - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 4%

Robbie Roby - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 3%

Aaron Ford - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Peggy Hickey - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Ashley Gardner Carlson - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 2%

Jennifer Hill-Barlow - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Ashley Gardner Carlson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Sunny Simkins - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Mara Newbery Greer - ANNIE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Ismael Arrieta, Abrea Delgrosso - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 1%

Marilyn Montgomery - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Bailee DeYoung - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Peggy Hickey - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Lindsey Folkman - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Makenna Hague - SHE LOVES ME - West Valley Arts 1%

Meg Flinders - MAD LIBS LIVE! THE MUSICAL - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joy Zhu - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 11%

Jennie Richardson - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%

Bill Black - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

Bill Black - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

Rachael Lindsay - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7%

Kelsey Nichols - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 7%

Ryan Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

Karin Simonson Kopischke - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Lauren T. Roark - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Kierstin Gibbs - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Joy Zhu - THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Laurie Oswald - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

David Kay Mickelsen - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Raquel Adorno - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Stephanie Bruckman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Dennis Wright - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Karin Simonson Kopischke - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Whitley Osborn Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pickleville Playhouse 2%

Dvorah Governale - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Leon Wiebers - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Kelsey Anne Nichols - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 1%

MaryAnn Hill - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Tammis Boam - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Kennedy Miller - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Leon Wiebers - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Cassie Abate - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 17%

Kate Rufener - NEWSIES - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 13%

Dave Tinney - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 11%

Danny Inkley - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%

John Sweeney - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 8%

Brighton Sloan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 7%

Jared Haddock - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Emily Wadley - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Shelby Ferrin - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Michael Heitzman - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 3%

Larry Raben - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Oyoyo Bonner - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - West Valley Arts 2%

Caleb Parry - BRIGHT STAR - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

Scott S. Anderson - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Jansen Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jennifer Hill-Barlow - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 1%

Julie Bonifay - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Mara Newbery Greer - ANNIE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Neal C. Johnson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

DeLayne Dayton - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Derek Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pickleville Playhouse 1%

Rodger Sorenson - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Shelby Ferrin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Chase Ramsey - TARZAN: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jim Christian - THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre 18%

Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%

Vincent J. Cardinal - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 13%

Cameron Knight - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 12%

Britannia Howe - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

Tasia A. Jones - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

Barta Heiner - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%

Hugh Hanson - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Ben Henderson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 4%

Kent Thompson - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Henry Ballesteros - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

Crystal Myler, Shaunna Thompson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

M. Chase Grant - ROMEO AND JULIET - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaron Hermansen - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 14%

Colin Skip Wilson - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 11%

Graham Whipple - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

William C. Kirkham - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 8%

Michael Gray - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 7%

Cory Pattak - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6%

Michael Gilliam - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

William C. Kirkham - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Darren Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Donna Ruzika - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Jaron Hermansen - THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Michael Gilliam - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Paul Black - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Derek Walden - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Derek Walden - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Michael Gray - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Dean Bressler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pickleville Playhouse 2%

Joseph Governale - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Ryan Fallis - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Jaron Hermansen - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 1%

Michael Gilliam - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Chris Olson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Nathan W. Scheuer - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Jordan Fowler - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Joseph Governale - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Best Musical

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 20%

LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 18%

SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 12%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 9%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 8%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Hale Centre Theatre 6%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - West Valley Arts 2%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

MAD LIBS LIVE! THE MUSICAL - Creekside Theatre Fest 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Kacherian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 9%

Casey Elliott - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Derek Marsden - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Maddie Harding - MAMMA MIA! - Clearfield Community Arts 5%

Ezekiel Andrew - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Kevin Justin Bigler - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Rhett Guter - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Aaron Galligan-Stierle - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Alexandra Melrose - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 3%

Matt Taylor - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Adam Dietlein - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Cecilia Iole - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

J. Michael Bailey - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 2%

Melinda Pfundstein - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Russ Maxfield - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Casey Matern - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 2%

Daria Pilar Redus - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Daysha Lassiter - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - West Valley Arts 2%

Raven Flowers - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Anya Young Wilson - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Craig Williams - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Dianna Graham - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 1%

McKenna Kay Jensen - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Perry Ojeda - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Abigail Ford - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Carlson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 15%

Aidan O'Reilly - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 14%

Andrew Plinio - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

Shaunna Thompson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Creekside Theatre Fest 4%

Michael Doherty - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Charlotte Munson - ALABASTER - Salt Lake Acting Company 4%

Afua Busia - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Kate Williams - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Meish Roundy - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Melinda Pfundstein - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Dave Hill - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Jayne Luke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Katherine Tietjen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Constance V. Swain - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Donovan Crane - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Laura Strong - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Mitch Daley - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jasmine Bracey - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Rene Thornton Jr. - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Ed Farnsworth - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Katie Drake - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Danforth Comins - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Josh Curtis - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

Marinda Maxfield - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Colin Burke - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 20%

RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 16%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 15%

THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre 14%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 14%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jared Haddock, Truxton Moulton - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 11%

Jo Winiarksi - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 11%

Kacey Udy - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

Apollo Mark Weaver - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 9%

Adam Koch - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8%

Jason Baldwin - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 6%

Darren Maxfield, Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Madeline Ashton - DADDY LONG LEGS - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Jo Winiarski - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Joshua Roberts - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Kacey Udy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Henry Ballesteros - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Ricky Parkinson - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Brad Shelton - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Stephen Jones - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Paul Black - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Cole McClure, Bobby Swenson - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Truxton Moulton - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Bobby Swenson - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

James B. Parker - SHE LOVES ME - West Valley Arts 1%

Jason Baldwin - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Ron Nelson - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Shawn Herrera - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Shawn Herrera - TARZAN: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Brian Hadfield - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%