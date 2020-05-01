LIVE at the Eccles Shares Ticket and Refund Policies

Eccles Theater has released the following statement regarding its ticket and refund policy:

Here at LIVE at the Eccles, we are working hard to keep on top of the ever-changing landscape regarding the impact of the Covid-19 virus on our shows at the Eccles Theater. First and foremost, please know our primary goal is to make sure our patrons, employees, and touring performers are safe anytime we hold an event in the theater. Everything we do will be considered in that light.

For upcoming shows scheduled at the Eccles Theater, we are actively working with artist management and the building to reschedule productions that cannot play the dates originally planned. We will work to get you information on the status of those shows as soon as possible. When we know that an event will be unable to proceed on its scheduled date, our first step is to try and reschedule the date. If that is not possible, we will cancel the date and notify patrons immediately.

Our policy for ticket refunds will be as follows. When a date is postponed, whether or not a new date is announced, you have the ability to go to your original point of purchase and ask for a refund. Refunds are available anytime up to 30 days before the new rescheduled show date. We do ask you to hold onto your tickets while we try and reschedule, but understand that is not always possible. If a date is canceled, refunds will automatically go back to the purchasers' original form of payment used. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events. If tickets were purchased through a third party, you will need to contact them directly for a refund.

For refund requests, contact your original point of purchase. For tickets purchased through ArtTix, email arttix@slco.org - include show name, confirmation number, purchaser's first & last name, and email used to buy the tickets.

Refunds are available anytime up to 30 days before the new show date and will go back to the purchasers' original form of payment.

If a show is postponed without a new date announced, refunds may be requested at any time. Once the rescheduled date is announced, another email will be sent to all ticket holders, and refunds will still be available up until 30 days before the new performance date. To ensure you stay up-to-date on show information, please subscribe to the Live at the Eccles e-newsletter here.





