Jury Members Announced for 2022 SUNDANCE Film Festival

The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced today the members of the six juries awarding prizes for artistic and cinematic achievement at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Also announced was the jury for the Alfred P. Sloan Film Prize. The Festival takes place January 20-30 via our enhanced online platform at Festival.Sundance.org and in person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival's second weekend.



Sixteen celebrated voices across film, art and culture will bestow this year's awards on feature-length and short films which will be announced on January 28. Festival audiences have a role in deciding the 2022 Audience Awards, open to films in the U.S. Competition, World Competition and NEXT categories, as well as the Festival Favorite, which is selected across the full feature film program. Award-winning films will be available for special extended-run viewing the closing weekend.



The jury for Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize is Dr. Heather Berlin, Dr. Mandë Holford, PhD, Tenoch Huerta, Lydia Dean Pilcher, and Shawn Snyder. They deliberated in advance of the Festival and awarded the Prize to After Yang, directed by Kogonada.



This year's jurors are: Chelsea Barnard, Marielle Heller, and Payman Maadi for U.S. Dramatic Competition; Garrett Bradley, Joan Churchill, and Peter Nicks for U.S. Documentary Competition; Andrew Haigh, Mohamed Hefzy, and La Frances Hui for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; and Emilie Bujès, Patrick Gaspard, and Dawn Porter for World Cinema Documentary Competition. Joey Soloway for the NEXT competition section. Penelope Bartlett, Kevin Jerome Everson, and Blackhorse Lowe jury the Short Film Program Competition.



