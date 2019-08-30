Jeanne Robertson to Headline Eccles Theater

Humorist Jeanne Robertson is bringing her Rocking Humor tour to Salt Lake City, UT. Robertson will perform LIVE at the Eccles Theater on Friday, February 7th at 7:30pm. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Delores Dore Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

At 76 years young, Jeanne Robertson continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has a vivacious personality, heart and sense of humor.

Jeanne tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand 'Ole Opry. She has nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 73 million YouTube views. The demand for Robertson's family-friendly and engaging brand of comedy has grown exponentially. Some of her most popular anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without A Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked", and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."

Robertson's witty depiction of everyday situations never fails to have audiences of all ages rolling with laughter. Don't miss this performance by a truly funny lady!

Show date: February 7, 2020 at 7:30pm

Eccles Theater

Public On Sale is Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 10am MTN. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Delores Dore Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.





