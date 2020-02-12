JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT Are Returning To Salt Lake City

Live at the Eccles is thrilled to announce the return of Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit to the Eccles Theater on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with special guest Billy Strings

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will release their highly anticipated new album, Reunions, May 15 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order here). Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album features 10 new songs written by Isbell including album track, "Be Afraid," which is debuting today.

Reunions is Isbell's seventh full-length studio album and the fourth released with his band, the 400 Unit: Derry deBorja (piano, keyboard, organ, omnichord), Chad Gamble (drums, tambourine), Jimbo Hart (bass), Amanda Shires (fiddle) and Sadler Vaden (acoustic guitar, electric guitar). The new album also includes background vocals from special guests David Crosby (Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Byrds) and Jay Buchanan (Rival Sons).

In celebration of the release, the band will tour extensively throughout 2020 including stops at Philadelphia's Met Opera House, New York's Rooftop at Pier 17 (two nights), Atlanta's The Coca-Cola Roxy (two nights), Seattle's Paramount Theatre, San Francisco's The Warfield Theatre (two nights), Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Austin's ACL Live at the Moody Theater (two nights) among several others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 10:00am MST and can purchased online at LiveEccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.





