Incoming PTC Managing Director Chris Massimine Scores Big In NYC Theatre Award Season

Pioneer Theatre Company's incoming managing director, Chris Massimine joins PTC effective July 1, but he arrives after bringing in major awards and citations from four prestigious awards organizations: Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle, Off Broadway Alliance and Drama Critics' Circle.

Massimine comes to Pioneer Theatre Company after his role as CEO of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York City. Awards for 2019 were announced in May and June. NYTF's inventive production of Fiddler on the Roof was honored as Best Musical Revival by three different organizations: Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle and Off Broadway Alliance. It also received a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle.

The production earned accolades for being an authentic, rich production performed entirely in the Yiddish language. Massimine is also the Executive Producer of the Fiddler on the Roof 2018 revival cast album, distributed by Time Life/Warner Brothers, produced for records by Robert Sher, and co-executive produced by David Garfinkle. The album, which is the first Fiddler recording to include the entire musical score, has just been announced on Amazon music and available for pre-order.

This cast album includes songs from the Broadway out-of-town tryout from 1964, featuring star vocalists from Hollywood, Broadway and Television, including Joel Grey, Richard Kind, Hal Linden, Austin Pendleton, Tom Wopat, Donna McKechnie, Joanna Merlin and Sheldon Harnick.

"We were thrilled with the success of Fiddler - we took something well-known and loved, and reinvigorated it with an authenticity and energy that deeply resonated with audiences," said Massimine of the honors. "This kind of creativity and risk-taking fosters the kind of theatrical experiences that I look forward to helping PTC create for Salt Lake City audiences."

After a ten-month long national search, Managing Director Chris Massimine joins Artistic Director Karen Azenberg in leading Pioneer Theatre Company. Massimine replaces the retiring Managing Director CHRIS LINO, who leaves June 30th after 28 years.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You