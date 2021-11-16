Hannah Gadsby Will Perform at the Capitol Theatre in June 2022

Live at the Eccles presents Hannah Gadsby Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at the Capitol Theatre downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events. Please note that all fans must present proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend this show. Read important details here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10am online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-2757. The Capitol Theatre is located at 50 West 200 South, Salt Lake City.

Hannah Gadsby, world class, award winning funny person, has a brand new live show - Body of Work - hitting stages across Australia and New Zealand from July 2021.

In 2018 the global sensation and ground-breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody. After that a lot of people (heaps actually) started paying attention to what she had to say. Opportunities came a knocking, but Hannah decided to stick with what she loves and couldn't quit: stand-up comedy.