Hale Center Theater Orem to Present BLINK: A NEW MUSICAL

BLINK opens on September 18th.

A Brand New Musical from Chase Keala Ramsey and David Smith! Playing September 18th to October 10th nightly at 8PM with matinees at 11AM and 3:30PM on Saturday's.

Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600 or online at https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/26



"Sam knows his life is about to change when he finds out his wife is expecting, but he never could have imagined how much. You will not want to miss our world premiere production of this touching new musical. Explore the complicated and moving story of a father and his daughter as they learn together what it means to love unconditionally and hold on to every moment, because if they blink, they might miss it."

NOTE: Masks are required for all patrons and staff at all times at the theater, including during the performance. If you arrive without a mask, you will be asked to purchase one.

For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please visit: haletheater.org/announcements

