Hale Center Theater Orem Will Produce DISNEY'S MOANA JR.

Hale Center Theater Orem presents "Disney's Moana Jr." playing August 3rd to August 14th.

In order to allow socially distanced seating, tickets are only available by contacting the Box Office at (801)226-8600

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 6:30PM.

"This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within."

Disney's Moana Jr. will run from August 3rd to August 14th with performances at 12PM Monday through Friday.

NOTE: Masks are required for all patrons and staff at all times at the theater, including during the performance. If you arrive without a mask, you will be asked to purchase one. All of our youth performers will be masked at all times as well, backstage and onstage, including while performing.

For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please visit: haletheater.org/announcements

Production Team:

Director: David Paul Smith

Music Director: Bailee Morris

Choreographer: Niki Fullmer

Set Designer: Cole McClure

Properties: Linda Hale, Brad Shelton

Lighting Design: Ryan Fallis

Stage Manager: Kelly Coombs

Hair & Makeup Designer: Laura Bikman

Costume Designer: Dvorah Governale

Assistant Costume Designer: Erin Jones

Costume Artisans: Olivia Kline, Lori McClure, Velma Rippstein

Costume Construction: Sarina Johnson, Abby Bradshaw, Kyrra Lundberg, Beth Sheber, Tami Crandall

Cast:

Moana - Blythe Snowden

Maui - Jonathan Avila

Chief Tui - Ammon Perez

Sina - Erin Gibson

Gramma Tala - Bronwyn Andreoli

Tamatoa - Claire Quigley

Ta-Ka Te Fiti - Kaia Brown

Pua - Noah Lee

Hei Hei - Eva Callaway

Ancestor 1 - Laura Randall

Ancestor 2 - Wesley Hadfield

Ancestor 4 - Eddie Ryan

Ancestor 6 - Sammy Lyon

Ancestor 3 - Haley Duckwitz

Ancestor 5 - Emma Macfarlane

Ancestor 7 - Rachel Clark

Ancestor 8 - Ethan Devey

Ancestor 9 - Asher Reynolds

Ancestor 11 - Tyson Osmond

Ancestor 10 - Olivia McKay

Water - Sammy Osmond

Water - Chloe Cahoon

Water - Reese Oliveira

Water - Paisley Nelson

Water - Maddi Thompson

Water - Jane Pollard

Water - Seren Carter

Water - Tatum Fish

Water - Makenzi Jennings

Water - Brianna Orme

