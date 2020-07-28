Hale Center Theater Orem Will Produce DISNEY'S MOANA JR.
Hale Center Theater Orem presents "Disney's Moana Jr." playing August 3rd to August 14th.
In order to allow socially distanced seating, tickets are only available by contacting the Box Office at (801)226-8600
The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 6:30PM.
"This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within."
Disney's Moana Jr. will run from August 3rd to August 14th with performances at 12PM Monday through Friday.
NOTE: Masks are required for all patrons and staff at all times at the theater, including during the performance. If you arrive without a mask, you will be asked to purchase one. All of our youth performers will be masked at all times as well, backstage and onstage, including while performing.
For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please visit: haletheater.org/announcements
Production Team:
- Director: David Paul Smith
- Music Director: Bailee Morris
- Choreographer: Niki Fullmer
- Set Designer: Cole McClure
- Properties: Linda Hale, Brad Shelton
- Lighting Design: Ryan Fallis
- Stage Manager: Kelly Coombs
- Hair & Makeup Designer: Laura Bikman
- Costume Designer: Dvorah Governale
- Assistant Costume Designer: Erin Jones
- Costume Artisans: Olivia Kline, Lori McClure, Velma Rippstein
- Costume Construction: Sarina Johnson, Abby Bradshaw, Kyrra Lundberg, Beth Sheber, Tami Crandall
Cast:
- Moana - Blythe Snowden
- Maui - Jonathan Avila
- Chief Tui - Ammon Perez
- Sina - Erin Gibson
- Gramma Tala - Bronwyn Andreoli
- Tamatoa - Claire Quigley
- Ta-Ka Te Fiti - Kaia Brown
- Pua - Noah Lee
- Hei Hei - Eva Callaway
- Ancestor 1 - Laura Randall
- Ancestor 2 - Wesley Hadfield
- Ancestor 4 - Eddie Ryan
- Ancestor 6 - Sammy Lyon
- Ancestor 3 - Haley Duckwitz
- Ancestor 5 - Emma Macfarlane
- Ancestor 7 - Rachel Clark
- Ancestor 8 - Ethan Devey
- Ancestor 9 - Asher Reynolds
- Ancestor 11 - Tyson Osmond
- Ancestor 10 - Olivia McKay
- Water - Sammy Osmond
- Water - Chloe Cahoon
- Water - Reese Oliveira
- Water - Paisley Nelson
- Water - Maddi Thompson
- Water - Jane Pollard
- Water - Seren Carter
- Water - Tatum Fish
- Water - Makenzi Jennings
- Water - Brianna Orme