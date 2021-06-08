Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "THE SOUND OF MUSIC" playing from Jun. 18 to Aug. 07, 2021.

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/53

"The hills are alive" with the beloved music of this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic! The story of the enthusiastic and musical Maria, who is sent to the home of Captain Georg von Trapp to be the governess for his seven children. Spend the summer among the edelweiss with "The Sound of Music!"

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will run from June 18th to August 7th, 2021 nightly at 7:30PM, with Saturday matinees at 12pm and 4pm, dark on Sunday. For specific performance times, please visit: https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/53.