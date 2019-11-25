First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Salt Lake City Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Best Actor (Musical)
Joseph Paul Branca - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem 7%
 Ben Lowell - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Heritage Theatre 5%
 Alex Young - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Best Actor (Play)
Quinn Mattfeld - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 9%
 Adam Packard - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 7%
 Dave McKenzie - I HATE HAMLET - Heritage Theatre 7%

Best Actress (Musical)
Autumn Best - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 8%
 Amber Kacherian - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Heritage Theatre 6%
 Angie Tabares - HAMLETON: TO BE OR NOT TO BE - The Off Broadway Theatre 5%

Best Actress (Play)
Becca Ashton - THE ODD COUPLE - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%
 Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%
 DeLayne Bluth Dayton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Hale Centre Theatre 6%

Best Choreography
Ashley Gardner Carlson - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem 9%
 Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 9%
 Jenny Barlow - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design (Musical)
MaryAnne Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre 14%
 Heather McDevitt Barton - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 10%
 Tammis Boam - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design (Play)
Tami Crandall - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 18%
 Julie Anderson - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Utah Children's Theatre 12%
 Bill Black - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Direction (Musical)
Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 9%
 Alane Schultz - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7%
 Keith Andrews - A WALL APART - The Grand Theatre 5%

Best Direction (Play)
Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 11%
 Rodger Sorenson - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 8%
 W. Derek Hendricks, Breanne Hendricks - NOISES OFF - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 7%

Best Lighting Design (Musical)
Keith A. Truax - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 11%
 Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 11%
 Michael Gray - PHANTOM - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

Best Lighting Design (Play)
William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 28%
 Ryan Fallis - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 23%
 Jordan Fowler - LEND ME A TENOR - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%

Best Music Direction
Nat Zegree - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 11%
 Derek Myler, Maurie Tarbox - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%
 Benjamin D. Hale - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%

Best Musical
FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 10%
 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%
 A WALL APART - The Grand Theatre 6%

Best Original/New Work
FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 30%
 HAMLETON: TO BE OR NOT TO BE - The Off Broadway Theatre 20%
 A WALL APART - The Grand Theatre 19%

Best Play
HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 11%
 STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Hale Centre Theatre 11%
 CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 10%

Best Scenic Design (Musical)
Scott Van Dyke - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 14%
 Ann Beyersdorfer - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 11%
 Adam Koch - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn 7%

Best Scenic Design (Play)
Jason Lajka - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 21%
 Bobby Swenson - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 20%
 Scott Van Dyke - LEND ME A TENOR - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 17%

Best Theatre Company of the Year
Hale Centre Theatre 20%
 CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%
 Hale Center Theater Orem 9%

Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)
WICKED - Eccles Theater 33%
 COME FROM AWAY - Eccles Theater 18%
 THE BOOK OF MORMON - Eccles theatre 17%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

