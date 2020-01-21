DryLab Has Joined Third Annual INDIE ENTERTAINMENT SHOWCASE 2020 In Park City As Presenting Sponsor

Cloud21 International and Kultura PR International will welcome Norway's DryLab as a presenting sponsor of the third annual "Indie Entertainment Showcase 2020" special event that will be held during the Film Festival on January 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM p.m. at Bodega Tapas and Wine on Main Street in Park City, Utah.

DryLab is a professional workflow and collaboration tool for film and TV productions, empowering content creators to find and flip through all of their clips as easily as turning a page in a book. Filmmakers in production can keep up to date with the latest shots, and everything shot before, no matter what unit shot them or when they came aboard, as well as find any reference shots in seconds, ensuring flawless continuity and reduce overtime-risk. During post, creators can be confident that no great filmed opportunity would be lost, armed with a complete overview at a glance. Directors can prepare the edits from their homes and select their favorite shots at their own speed.

DryLab Brand Ambassador Chloe a??Domange will be on hand to introduce the game-changing tool to the entertainment community attending the festival.

The by-invitation only event will also host a panel featuring the top names in the industry, including Ali M. Aksu, International Filmmaker; Vincent De Paul, Emmy Award-winning actor & producer and cast member of the Sundance Official Selection 'Tesla'; Renee Meriste, entertainment industry expert, author of "You Are The Influencer;" and Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest, writer, filmmaker, entrepreneur. Three time Telly Award-winning filmmaker Sue Vicory will moderate the panel for a second year.

From 2019 Indie Film Showcase: https://youtu.be/vgwWRYH9seA

Event sponsors include Château de Berne and Nutrivsta Water, and gift bag sponsors include Benev Skincare, Butcher's Bunches, SleepPhones and My Power of One.





