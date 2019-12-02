December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Salt Lake City Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design (Musical)
Best Costume Design (Play)
Best Direction (Musical)
Best Direction (Play)
Best Lighting Design (Musical)
Best Lighting Design (Play)
Best Music Direction
Best Musical
Best Original/New Work
Best Play
Best Scenic Design (Musical)
Best Scenic Design (Play)
Best Theatre Company of the Year
Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)
Joseph Paul Branca - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem 7%
Ben Lowell - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Heritage Theatre 6%
Alex Allred - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%
Quinn Mattfeld - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 10%
Adam Packard - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 7%
Dave McKenzie - I HATE HAMLET - Heritage Theatre 7%
Autumn Best - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 8%
Amber Kacherian - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Heritage Theatre 6%
Angie Tabares - HAMLETON: TO BE OR NOT TO BE - The Off Broadway Theatre 5%
Becca Ashton - THE ODD COUPLE - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%
Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%
DeLayne Bluth Dayton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Hale Centre Theatre 5%
Ashley Gardner Carlson - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem 9%
Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 8%
Jenny Barlow - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Hale Centre Theatre 5%
MaryAnne Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre 13%
Tammis Boam - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%
Heather McDevitt Barton - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 9%
Tami Crandall - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 18%
Julie Anderson - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Utah Children's Theatre 12%
Bill Black - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 12%
Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 8%
Alane Schultz - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7%
Brad Carroll - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%
Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 12%
Rodger Sorenson - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 8%
W. Derek Hendricks, Breanne Hendricks - NOISES OFF - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 7%
Keith A. Truax - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 11%
Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%
William C. Kirkham - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Utah Shakespeare Festival 9%
William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 30%
Ryan Fallis - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 22%
Jordan Fowler - LEND ME A TENOR - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%
Nat Zegree - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 10%
Derek Myler, Maurie Tarbox - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%
Anne Puzey - PHANTOM - Hale Centre Theatre 6%
FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 10%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%
A WALL APART - The Grand Theatre 6%
FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 29%
HAMLETON: TO BE OR NOT TO BE - The Off Broadway Theatre 20%
A WALL APART - The Grand Theatre 19%
HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 13%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Hale Centre Theatre 10%
CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 10%
Scott Van Dyke - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 13%
Ann Beyersdorfer - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 10%
Adam Koch - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn 9%
Jason Lajka - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 23%
Bobby Swenson - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem 19%
Scott Van Dyke - LEND ME A TENOR - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%
Hale Centre Theatre 19%
Tuacahn 10%
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%
WICKED - Eccles Theater 32%
COME FROM AWAY - Eccles Theater 18%
THE BOOK OF MORMON - Eccles theatre 17%
