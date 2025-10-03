DEAR EVAN HANSEN Utah Premiere to be Presented at Pioneer Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pioneer Theatre Company will present the Utah premiere of Dear Evan Hansen at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre from October 24-November 8. Winner of six Tony Awards, the musical features a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Evan Hansen has always felt like he’s on the outside looking in, his severe anxiety making it hard to connect. But when tragedy strikes his community, he unexpectedly finds himself at the heart of a growing misunderstanding—one that offers him a chance to reinvent himself. Dear Evan Hansen, winner of both Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Musical, is a deeply moving and timely coming-of-age story about vulnerability and the longing for connection.

“The story of Dear Evan Hansen is even more timely today than when it first premiered—especially in regard to the hold that social media has on our culture, especially youth culture. The show’s themes of connection and belonging resonate deeply in the world we live in now,” said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “It truly is an honor to work on this production with this incredible group of artists whose talent ensures our audiences will experience this landmark musical at its very best.”

CAST & CREATIVE

Leading the cast is PTC newcomer Kyle Dalsimer* (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Ivoryton Playhouse, Ride the Cyclone at Arena Stage) as Evan Hansen. He is joined by PTC alumni Jordan Briggs* (PTC’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Hart Theatre Company’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane) as Connor Murphy and Khadija Sankoh* (PTC’s recent insider reading of Ten Brave Seconds, Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors) as Alana Beck.

Making their PTC debuts are Marika Aubrey* (Royal Shakespeare Company’s Australian production of Matilda the Musical, Lincoln Center’s South Pacific at Sydney Opera House) as Cynthia Murphy; Elyse Bell* (Don’t Say Good Luck on Netflix, Queens on ABC) as Zoe Murphy; Andrew Samonsky* (Broadway’s Lempika, The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Larry Murphy; Larry Saperstein* (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Jared Kleinman; and Donna Vivino* (Broadway’s Wicked, Young Cosette in the original cast of Les Misérables) as Heidi Hansen.

Rounding out the company are ensemble and virtual community members Rachel Johnson and Adam Moore. Additionally, a digital-only virtual community will be comprised of Mary Fanning Driggs*, Nathan Andrew Riley*, Ariana Bagley, Kaden Conrad, and Hannah Rich.