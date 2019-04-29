Caleb Chapman and His Youth Musicians to Join SCERA Season

The same youth musicians from Caleb Chapman's Crescent Super Band who played to enthusiastic audiences in China earlier this month are presenting the same concert May 6 at the SCERA Center for the Arts.

"Despite the reality that we frequently play to national and global audiences and collaborate with many acclaimed professional musicians, we always like to perform for our friends, families and fans in Utah, Chapman says. "The SCERA is a great organization to showcase our musicians."

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Crescent Super Band and Voodoo Orchestra concert are available at scera.org, by calling 801-225-ARTS, at the SCERA during office hours weekdays and Saturday, or at the door prior to performance. All seats are reserved at $14 for adults and $12 for children 3-11 and seniors 65 and older.

An optional add-on is a pre-show hors d'oeuvres party from Custom Catering at 6 p.m. in room 101, adjacent to the theater. The cost is $5 per person, and reservations can be made online or by calling 801-225-ARTS between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. Concert tickets must be purchased separately.

"Expect everything from American Songbook classics and Sinatra to big band music and contemporary music from Beyoncé and Bruno Marks." Chapman says. It's an exciting show designed to appeal to all audiences."

Chapman, who is celebrating 20 years at his Soundhouse Studio in American Fork, trains the best youth musicians anywhere and gives them professional experiences. "I have even had families relocate to Utah just so their children can audition for the program. I always find that amazing."

The training program by the musician, producer, educator and author augments Utah's public schools. "We have amazing educators teaching music to our children," he explains. "You've heard that if you're not good enough to perform, you teach, but that's not really true here. We have highly successful musicians training our kids. And to be my program, the students must be enrolled music classes in Utah."

He demonstrates his commitment to excellence in his professional life. His continually hones his considerable saxophone skills by performing with such notables are Neon Trees, the Osmond Chapman Orchestra with David Osmond, and Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride. His solo performances include the National Anthem at many NBA games and with touring bands. He will release an album this summer with David Osmond, who, just by coincidence, is his neighbor.

Chapman is incredibly passionate about the potential of young people, and explains, "Their capabilities are outstanding. I take the most talented of these students, teach them, and give them professional performance opportunities. I set the bar incredibly high, but my students reach-and exceed-it." Many of the thousands of students moving through his 21 programs have performed with more than 200 guest artists, including more than a dozen Grammy award winners. They also have either performed or recorded with members of such acclaimed bands as Maroon 5, Dave Matthews Band, Journey, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Tower of Power, the Rolling Stones, Neon Trees and the Saturday Night Live Band. His flagship Crescent Super Band has performed in some of the world's most prestigious jazz festivals, and when the band headlined at Carnegie Hall in 2015, it played to a packed house.

"What always makes me happy is how these professional musicians react to the kids. They tend to be amazed not only because of their considerable talents but also because the find their youthful energy and excitement contagious, even inspiring."

Chapman has garnered an armload of awards including Utah's Music Educator, Utah's Best Educator, 52 Downbeat Awards, 25 Best of State medals in arts and education, and three of the highly coveted Best of State Statue Awards from Utah. This year Downbeat again named Caleb Chapman's students as the top high school jazz band and the top junior high school jazz band, as well at top awards for four of is high school and junior high school rock bands.





