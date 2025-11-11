 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Valkyrie Theatre Company To Present AS YOU LIKE IT: A FEEL-GOOD MUSICAL EXPERIENCE This December

Shaina Taub’s vibrant adaptation brings music, heart, and humor to the new Fair Oaks Performing Arts Centre.

By: Nov. 11, 2025
Valkyrie Theatre Company To Present AS YOU LIKE IT: A FEEL-GOOD MUSICAL EXPERIENCE This December Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Valkyrie Theatre Company will bring a burst of color and music to the holiday season with As You Like It: A Feel-Good Musical Experience, playing December 5–14 at the new Fair Oaks Performing Arts Centre.

Featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, the show offers a vibrant, theatrical celebration of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, filled with heart, humor, and a live band performing a dynamic mix of musical styles.

From soulful ballads to toe-tapping ensemble numbers, Taub’s acclaimed score bridges classic text and contemporary sound, creating a world as joyful and colorful as its 1970s-inspired setting.

As You Like It is a story of love, identity, and self-discovery set in the magical Forest of Arden and in Valkyrie Theatre Company’s new staging, audiences can expect a spirited, music-filled experience that will lift hearts and celebrate the power of community.

Performances run December 5–14, 2025, at the Fair Oaks Performing Arts Centre.




Don't Miss a Sacramento News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos