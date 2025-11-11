Valkyrie Theatre Company To Present AS YOU LIKE IT: A FEEL-GOOD MUSICAL EXPERIENCE This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valkyrie Theatre Company will bring a burst of color and music to the holiday season with As You Like It: A Feel-Good Musical Experience, playing December 5–14 at the new Fair Oaks Performing Arts Centre.

Featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, the show offers a vibrant, theatrical celebration of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, filled with heart, humor, and a live band performing a dynamic mix of musical styles.

From soulful ballads to toe-tapping ensemble numbers, Taub’s acclaimed score bridges classic text and contemporary sound, creating a world as joyful and colorful as its 1970s-inspired setting.

As You Like It is a story of love, identity, and self-discovery set in the magical Forest of Arden and in Valkyrie Theatre Company’s new staging, audiences can expect a spirited, music-filled experience that will lift hearts and celebrate the power of community.

Performances run December 5–14, 2025, at the Fair Oaks Performing Arts Centre.