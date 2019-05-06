UC Davis Presents World Premiere Of {LOVE/LOGIC}

"{LOVE/logic}," a new play by Andrew Nicholls, will have its premiere performances at the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance's Wyatt Pavilion Theatre on May 16-18 and 23-25 at 7 p.m. and May 18 and 25 at 2.p.m.

Nicholls is the spring 2019 Granada Artist-in-Residence. The production is directed by alumna Josy Miller.

Daniel and Bronwen, two conference-bound theoretical physicists who are set to debate the parity of the universe, meet in a Swiss train hallway. Coincidences arise and romance blooms. Meanwhile in California, Daniel's manipulative twin brother makes an unusual proposal to the woman he loves, setting up a parallel showdown between love and logic. The play contains adult themes.

"{LOVE/logic}" was showcased in the 2018 Ground and Field Theatre Festival under its previous title "Parity."

"The play is a masterpiece in physical comedy and a simultaneous critique of contemporary gender and power relationships," said Miller. "Reality is many-layered, and actors embody characters real, imagined, and occupy the spaces in between."

Nicholls, along with longtime writing partner Darrell Vickers, has written for radio, television and stage as well as for comedians and comic actors including George Carlin and Mickey Rooney. The pair were head writers for NBC's "Tonight Show" from 1986-92. They have created 20 television series and written over 400 episodes of children's programming.

Miller received her doctorate from the UC Davis performance studies program. Her original production, "The Dogs of War," premiered on campus in 2014 and played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the summer of 2015. Miller is the former artistic director of the Hapgood Theatre Company in Antioch, California.

General admission tickets are $18.50, faculty/staff tickets are $17, and student/senior tickets are $12. Tickets may be purchased at the UC Davis Ticket Office, located on the north side of Aggie Stadium, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone (530) 752-2471 during the same hours, or online at theatredance.ucdavis.edu.

For more information about the College of Letters and Science's Department of Theatre and Dance, visit arts.ucdavis.edu/theatre-dance.





