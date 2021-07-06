Two-Session Songwriting Workshop to be Presented by Placer Repertory Theater

A FOLK songwriting workshop is being offered by Placer Repertory Theater on Saturday & Sunday, July 17 & 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. with professional musician and instructor Jodi Serrano, through the generosity of Rockstar Music Academy at their facilities in Lincoln, CA. The two-session workshop is for all levels, and allows students 4 hours of instruction to learn the essentials for composition and the opportunity to compose and share their own new songs. The registration fee for this two-session workshop is $50, and participants may register on Eventbrite.com.

Local performing artist and educator Jodi Serrano demonstrates and leads workshop attendees through a hands-on experience, culminating in a chance to create and share an original song. This workshop is part of a series which gives songwriters of all abilities the opportunity to explore multiple genres of music, lyric crafting, theme development, music theory, and much more. The previous workshops focused on Blues and Pop were well received, and participants are also looking forward to the Folk workshop. Participants are encouraged to bring along a portable instrument (example: guitar/ ukulele), and/or their beautiful voices, and a creative spirit.

"Songwriting seemed like such a nebulous concept to me, but getting feedback and assistance from these workshops makes it a reality," said Kevin Foster, a Pop Workshop participant.

Jodi Serrano is a credentialed music teacher, and has performed across the United States- from the Kamehameha School in Honolulu, HI to Carnegie Hall in New York City. She has been composing music for over 30 years, and has written and arranged songs of diverse styles for solo and group performance. Jodi currently teaches music at Cordova High School and helps lead worship at Valley Springs Presbyterian Church. She performs with Placer Repertory Theater and the vocal ensemble RSVP, and coaches various performing and theater groups in the Sacramento area.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a professional performing arts and culture nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook and Instagram: @PlacerRep.

Contact Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, at Outreach@PlacerRep.org, or Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director, at ArtisticDirector@PlacerRep.org.

Rick , Singing his new Folk song, "Room to Grow"

THE EVENT

WHAT:

Placer Repertory Theater Two-session Songwriting Workshops

WHERE:

Rockstar Music Academy, 801 Sterling Pkwy, Lincoln, CA 95648

WHEN:

Workshop 2: POP

Sat June 26 & Sun June 27, 2-4 PM

Workshop 3: FOLK

Sat July 17 & Sun July 18, 2-4 PM

ENROLLMENT:

Each $50 workshop is a two-day event for four hours total instruction.

Register on Eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/placer-rep-two-session-songwriting-workshops-in-june-july-2021-tickets-157756153903)

WHO:

Placer Repertory Theater - https://PlacerRep.org

The Rockstar Music Academy - Rock Star Music Academy (therockstarmusicacademy.com)