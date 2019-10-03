Theatre In The Heights Presents DEATH BY DESIGN

What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie?

Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a delightful and mysterious "mash-up" of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly - a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer - each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it's left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. Death by Design is more than homage - it's a new classic.

Featuring, Tana Colburn, Zachariah Mejia, Blake Flores, Vanessa Voetsch, Tom Bost, Travis Romo, Crystal Neher-Evans, & Hannah Hurst

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. October 18- November 10, 2019 and Sundays, 10/20, 10/27, 11/3, and 11/10 at 4p.m. *Note- there will not be a performance on Saturday 10/26 All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please)

For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater. Theatre In The Heights is located at 8215 auburn Blvd., Suite G Citrus Heights, CA 95610 and seats 50.



