The Texas Tenors to Perform at Harris Center for The Arts

Harris Center for The Arts will present The Texas Tenors, the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of America's Got Talent! Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus, and John have released 5 studio albums, 2 PBS Specials, 4 DVDs, multiple singles, and a children's book that have earned them impressive recognition, including 3 Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children's Literature, and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine's #10 Classical Artist in the World. The tenors' most recent albums Outside the Lines, Rise, and A Collection of Broadway and American Classics all debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts.

These classically trained, versatile tenors have performed more than 1,700 concerts around the world including headline shows in Las Vegas, China, and a 24-city tour of the United Kingdom.

Recently they were honored to be included among the top 50 acts in the world and the only vocal group from the United States invited to appear on NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

In this concert, you will hear music from their new #1 album along with rousing patriotic favorites and everything from Country to Classical!

