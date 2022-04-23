THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Crashes Into Sutter Street Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong , by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields is about to crash into Sutter Street Theatre, where it runs April 29 - May 29, 2022. Directed by Connie Mockenhaupt, the play runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:30pm.

The time is right to see THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway's funniest smash hit! This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY!" (The Daily Beast) and "TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES!" (HuffPost). Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG "A GUT-BUSTING HIT," and Cindy Adams of the New York Post has just one word for you: "GO!" Get tickets now - it would be WRONG to wait!

Tickets are $16 to $25. Group discounts are available.

For tickets go on-line to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call 916-353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz