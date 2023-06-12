KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Sierra Stages to Present GUYS AND DOLLS at The Nevada Theatre in July

This musical masterpiece features a treasure trove of beloved songs, including the classics Luck be a Lady, If I Were a Bell, and Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Sierra Stages to Present GUYS AND DOLLS at The Nevada Theatre in July

Gambling gangsters, missionary dolls, and saucy showgirls take the stage in Sierra Stages production of Guys and Dolls, running from July 13 - August 5 at The Nevada Theatre. Based on the stories of Damon Runion, this musical masterpiece features a treasure trove of beloved songs, including the classics Luck be a Lady, If I Were a Bell, and Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.

Guys and Dolls centers around two charming (if not entirely functional) couples: the idealistic Sister Sarah Brown who finds herself falling for the gambling ne’er-do-well Sky Masterson, and the long-suffering showgirl Miss Adelaide who simply can’t get her gangster boyfriend Nathan Detroit to commit. With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, this ebullient musical brings the characters of a raucous New York City in the 1940s to life.

“With all the uncertainty in the world, we wanted to present a show that would put a smile on people’s faces,” said Sierra Stages Executive Director Michele Nesbit. “And there’s no show more bursting with joy than Guys and Dolls! There’s a reason it’s considered one of the perfect musicals of all time.”

Featuring a fantastic cast of local actors, Guys and Dolls is co-directed by Nesbit and Sara Noah, with musical direction by Christi Columbo, who also stars as Sister Sarah. The show is helmed by Hunter Reed as Sky Masterson, Heidi Grass as Miss Adelaide, and Paul Micsan as Nathan Detroit, along with a large cast of locals including Anthony Andino, Casey Burke, Lou Ceci, Laura Columbel, Chase Coney, Krissi DeKowzan, Jack Keopecky, Mackenzie Martin, Ken Miele, Gaibrial Morton, Tom Ogden, Lexi Phillips, Tasa Proberts, Eve Tieck, Sam Uelman, and  Angela Williams.

Sierra Stages has been bringing high-quality theatre to Nevada County for 15 years. For tickets and more information on Guys and Dolls, visit Click Here or call 530.346.3210.

Performance Details: 

What: Guys and Dolls

When: Thursday - Saturday @ 7:30pm / Sunday @ 2pm

Dates:  July 13 - August 5

Where: The Nevada Theater

Tickets:  $32 - 36

Info: Click Here

530.346.3210

Photo credit: Heidi Grass 




