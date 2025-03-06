Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Broadway Sacramento

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Explosively energetic, just like the woman herself, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of life, determination, and indomitable human spirit. Its 2019 Broadway premiere garnered twelve Tony Award nominations, including a win for Best Leading Actress. Now on its second National Tour, it’s come to Broadway Sacramento for a limited time.

The book by Katori Hall explores the extraordinary life of Tina Turner, from her heartbreaking upbringing to her eventual triumph. Turner’s songs are strategically inserted throughout the narrative. “Private Dancer” takes on new meaning when performed in relation to Turner leaving an abusive relationship with Ike and having to give up the rights to her songs. While that dynamic is widely known, I wasn’t aware that Turner’s strife was born in childhood. After her mother abandoned her for the greener pastures of St. Louis, she was raised by her grandmother. Her journey to fame began when she eventually joined her mother and sister in St. Louis, where she met Ike Turner.

Dare I say that this cast delivered the Queen of Rock and Roll’s works better than she herself could? Meghan Dawson’s (at my performance) powerhouse vocals led a rapt audience into a fervor with her portrayal of Turner. She had everyone on their feet with “(Simply) The Best” and “Proud Mary,” while also performing a heart-wrenching duet, “Let’s Stay Together,” with Tina’s first love, Raymond Earl King (played by Maurice Alpharicio). Alpharicio has impressive range and we were all rooting for him to get the girl. Natalia Nappo, who plays Young Tina, also has a set of pipes, belting out gospel and rock with equal passion. Sterling Baker McClary is a perfectly slimy, smooth-voiced Ike Turner, even earning boos at the end for such a believable portrayal.

Beautiful costume design by Mark Thompson is complemented by projection from Jeff Sugg that sets the mood perfectly for each scene. Fans of Turner will love flawlessly performed hits such as, “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” and, of course, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” I’m generally skeptical of jukebox musicals, but this one delivers a touching story of female empowerment with a solid punch of feel-good music. It’s well worth your time to see Tina traverse her “River Deep – Mountain High.”

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical plays at Broadway Sacramento through March 8th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

