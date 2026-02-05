Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Broadway Sacramento

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As Harold Zidler says, “Welcome, you gorgeous collection of bohemians and aristocrats, boulevardiers and mademoiselles, welcome to the Moulin Rouge!” What a welcome it is. The ten-time Tony Award winner makes its Sacramento debut at Broadway Sacramento in an explosive and sexy celebration of “truth, beauty, freedom, and love.”

Based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name, Moulin Rouge the Musical is an adroitly modernized version, boasting new songs and a nod to a more feminist society. Its protagonist, Satine (Gabriela Carrillo), is a woman who does things her way; well, as much as she can at the turn of the 20th century. She’s a headliner at the Moulin Rouge, a cabaret club in Paris. The director of the club, Harold Zidler (Robert Petkoff), acts as a surrogate guardian to the bevy of artists in their Bohemian enclave. When an American composer, Christian (Ryan Vasquez), sees Satine perform, it’s love at first sight. Enter a controlling Duke of Monroth (Andrew Brewer), a Hekyll and Jekyll duo of Toulouse-Lautrec (Jahi Kearse) and Santiago (Danny Burgos), and a wonderfully naughty dancer named Nini (Kaitlin Mesh), and you’ve got a plot to rival the most heady of daytime dramas.

Part Cabaret, part &Juliet (dare I also say My Fair Lady?), Moulin Rouge is a jukebox musical that feels fresh because the songs are so cleverly fused. “Elephant Love Medley,” “Shut Up and Raise Your Glass,” and “Backstage Romance,” to name a few, are mashups of popular hits that span generations and genres. Lady Gaga, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, David Bowie, OutKast…there is truly something for everyone, except for kids. Trust me – don’t bring them. Derek McLane’s scenic design is also a vibrant visual feast, like a box of chocolates that changes depending on the scene. Choreography by Sonya Tayeh is sizzling and decadent. The ensemble is unmatched, the principals are spectacular, and Carrillo commands Satine, transforming her into an unforgettable Muse transcending a “lifetime of degradation.”

As always, Broadway Sacramento brings the best and brightest to the stage. Moulin Rouge is electrifying and poignant, joyful and melancholy, selfish and selfless – exposing the world’s shades of grey in vivid color.

Moulin Rouge plays at Broadway Sacramento through February 7th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo: Robert Petkoff and the Company of the 2025 touring production of Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL. Photo credit to Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

