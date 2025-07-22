Review: KING JAMES Scores at Capital Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Stage is ending their 20th Anniversary season with nothing but net! Rajiv Joseph’s stellar take on friendship and fandom, King James, continues its run through this weekend. Michael Stevenson directs this Sacramento premiere, deftly guiding the dynamic duo of Ian C. Hopps and Tarig Elsiddig through the delicate hoops of brotherly love.

While the play’s title is a nod to pro-basketball great LeBron James, the meat of the story is about the fragility of male relationships and egos, and how men struggle to communicate. The show is set in four scenes, much like quarters in a game, following LeBron’s career path and how it relates to the friendship between two characters, Matt (Ian C. Hopps) and Shawn (Tarig Elsiddig). At the tip off, the ball is in Matt’s hands. He is selling season tickets – good ones – to the remainder of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home games. LeBron is in his rookie season and Cleveland fans are beginning to feel some hope for the future of the franchise. Shawn comes to buy Matt’s tickets and the two share a vulnerable moment, bonding over their love of LeBron James and their burgeoning friendship. When the second quarter starts, LeBron is leaving Cleveland for warmer waters while Matt and Shawn feel the Heat of the decision. Shawn is the most vocally derisive, perhaps feeling defensive over his own decision to leave for New York City to pursue screenwriting. Matt understands LeBron’s decision, yet struggles with losing Shawn. “Will Shawn become a Knicks fan?” Matt worries. Halftime gives the men some time to reflect, and they come together at the start of the third to regroup, reconcile, and repel again. “Will Shawn now become a Lakers fan?” When the buzzer sounds, we enter the fourth quarter in 2016, when the Cavs finally break their losing streak and bring a championship to the city (the first in any sport in more than fifty years). For Shawn and Matt, it’s a chance to reminisce about their time in the seats, which is about much more than watching LeBron and the Cavaliers. Like King James, it’s about camaraderie, friendship, and loyalty.

The actors here hit career high points. I’ve seen both in various productions and they always hit the rim, but this time was a slam dunk. Hopps and Elsiddig have a comfortable connection that feels natural and believable. I can imagine them courtside, or having a beer at a bar, or arguing over a taxidermy armadillo. I wouldn’t mind catching a game with them, as long as it’s the Kings.

Final score: Capital Stage 10/10

This time, it’s ok to jump on the bandwagon and come see King James at Capital Stage. It runs through July 27th. More information and tickets may be found online at Capstage.org, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo: Ian C. Hopps and Tarig Elsiddig in King James at Capital Stage. Photo by Charr Crail.

