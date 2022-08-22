ROCKIN' THE BLUES AWAY Announced At Cheney Hall

ROCKIN' THE BLUES AWAY, a jam-packed night out showcasing three of the rockin'-est bands that Connecticut has to offer.

Featuring

Rich Badowski Blues Band

A favorite on the Memphis scene, the Rich Badowski Blues Band covers a wide range of styles, including blues, country, folk, jazz, and much more!

In Deep Band

One of Southern New England's leading classic rock bands brings a powerful sound and high-energy sets. Grab your dancing shoes and bring your friends - IN DEEP will bring the ROCK!

Patty Tuite Band

Patty Tuite is a world-renowned singer/songwriter who embraces blues, rock music, and beyond. Hot off the release of her latest recording, produced by Grammy award winner Paul Nelson, Patty's sound is influenced by greats such as Bonnie Raitt, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and Susan Tedeschi.

