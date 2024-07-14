Placer Rep Announces Performers for July New Works Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Placer Rep has announced four exciting actors who will perform at the New Works Showcase on July 15 at the CRP Pizza & Taphouse event room. Audiences are invited to engage in discussion with these performers and the playwrights to help the development of two new theatrical works, the solo work Terroir by Stacey Winn, and featuring scenes from JM Lahr's latest play, I Can Read Your Mind.

The featured work of the evening is Sacramento Playwright JM Lahr's script in progress, I Can Read Your Mind. Three actors with professional credits are participating in this stage reading of selected scenes from the greater work.

Anne Merino - award winning screenwriter, novelist, choreographer, actor and Faculty at William Jessup University will narrate the stage directions

Sarina Krastev - most recently was the lead in the film Samantha and the Fisherman's Dream and a cast member for the Celebration Arts theater show Direct from Death Row: Scottsboro Boys. She will perform two characters in JM Lahr's play.

Donna-Lisa Otto - performs on screen and stage, most recently as a lead in the films A One-Sided Affair and Two Kisses, and the theater show The Quest for Don Quixote at the Main Street Theater Works in Jackson. She will be performing two characters, as well.

JM Lahr summarizes her new work, I can read your mind, that will be explored at the July 15 New Works Showcase as follows, “Rayne Patterson is in a rut. Rayne is a socially anxious playwright and has not been able to find Ms. Right or even Ms. Right now. She's been set up on blind dates, used dating apps and even went back to past relationships to no avail. Rayne meets artist Ajani Lloyd at an Art gallery and of course, the encounter goes wrong. Because every encounter Rayne has goes sideways. Rayne's friend sees her interest in Ajani and gets an idea. This idea is a terrible idea that can destroy Rayne's chances with Ajani. Can two maladjusted adults get out of their own way and find love? I Can Read Your Mind is a relatable Romantic Comedy for people who feel uncomfortable in their own skin and doubt themselves in every social situation and must navigate dating in the modern age.”

The second piece of the evening is a solo work of approximately 15 minutes written and performed by Stacey Winn ( https://www.stacey-winn.com/). Stacey is a semi-professional Muppet person from Northern California. She is attracted to themes of estrangement and longing, religion and magic, objectification of the body, disappearance and (in)fertility. Her plays have appeared in the San Francisco Olympians Festival and the Short-Lived competition, and her poetry has been published in “Vinyl Poetry and Prose.”

A low $10 ticket via Eventbrite provides audiences with a show, an opportunity to help develop new works through feedback and discussion, a free slice of pizza on Placer Rep and the opportunity to possibly win the end of the night giftbag drawing worth over $100, held at the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room on the Rocklin / Roseville border. Cool River Pizza's full menu of food, microbrew beers and wine will also be available for purchase. For more information or to reserve seats, visit the Eventbrite listing: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-works-showcase-tickets-857593604557.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).

NEW WORKS SHOWCASE TEAM

Teresa Stirling Forsyth – Host, Facilitator

With an MFA in Dramatic Arts and an MS in Business Management & Leadership, this former Silicon Valley high-tech VP and critically acclaimed professional director/playwright also plays the role of Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater. Previously, the artistic director for two San Francisco theater companies, and founder/board president of an economic & workforce development nonprofit organization for Santa Cruz County, her performing arts background includes international tours as an actor/singer/dancer and produced and published director/playwright for national and international touring productions with renowned performing artists, such as Brenda Wong Aoki, and companies like the Dell'Arte Players. She has instructed and directed at numerous educational institutions, including UC Davis, University of San Francisco and University of Minnesota. Projects on which Forsyth worked performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, Dallas Theatre Center, San Diego Repertory Theater and famous venues in Europe, Asia and South America, and received Dramalogue Awards, Critics Circle Awards, and an Indy Award: Best Spoken Word Album. While with Placer Rep, her projects have won Broadway World Awards, the Gloria Burt Fellowship and Gold Country Media awards. Her prior works have won numerous grants from the NEA, CAC and corporations. She is a member of the professional organizations: The Dramatists Guild, SDC Stage Directors & Choreographers, and The Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE).

FUNNY ROBERT –Technical Director/Producer

A graduate of the San Francisco Comedy College, Robert is a regionally known comedian who has performed throughout California, as well as in Reno, Las Vegas, and Austin, Texas. As an Emcee / comedian, he has hosted professional comedy shows, as well as open mic nights for professional clubs, and has been seen briefly on TV in programs like Last Comic Standing. Among his favorite performances are his evening at The Improv in San Jose and performing as a featured comedian at Rooster T. Feathers in Sunnyvale. He draws his comedy from his family, work and the tragicomedy that is human existence.

ANNE MERINO – Performer

Anne Merino was trained by Henning Kronstam and Marika Ragu. She went on to dance for such notable companies as American Ballet Theatre and the London Festival Ballet. Anne has been the Artistic Director of the Arlington Youth Ballet in Virginia as well as her own ballet company based in Los Angeles and is currently the artistic director of the noted regional company, Placer Theatre Ballet. A prolific choreographer — specializing in dramatic narrative ballets — she has won the Vanguard Award for Choreography and has earned critical praise for her work. “Daggers to the heart …” — Los Angeles Times “Picture Perfect” — Los Angeles Herald Examiner Ms. Merino did traditional theatrical training at Chicago's Goodman Theatre and Second City with Del Close and John Belushi. She also trained under Alan Rickman (perhaps best known as “Professor Snape” in the Harry Potter films) at the British American Drama Academy. As an actress, Ms. Merino has performed with The Groundlings and The Actors Gang in Los Angeles.

SARINA KRASTEV – Performer

With a BA in drama, Sarina is a Film and Theater actor with approximately two dozen film and theater credits. Sarina most recently was a lead in the film Samantha and the Fisherman's Dream and was a cast member for the Celebration Arts theater show Direct from Death Row: Scottsboro Boys.

DONNA-LISA OTTO – Performer

Trained by Ed Claudio, Jean Shelton and other respected professionals, Donna-Lisa performs on screen and stage, most recently as a lead in the films “A One-Sided Affair” and “Two Kisses,” and the theater show The Quest for Don Quixote at the Main Street Theater Works in Jackson.

STACEY WINN – Playwright / Performer

Stacey (she/her) is a semi-professional muppet person from Northern California. A frequent starter and occasional finisher, she is attracted to themes of estrangement and longing, religion and magic, objectification of the body, disappearance, and (in)fertility.

Her plays have appeared in the San Francisco Olympians Festival and the ShortLived competition, and her poetry has been published in Vinyl Poetry and Prose. (https://www.stacey-winn.com/)

JM LAHR – July 15 featured Playwright

JM Lahr's plays include All That Remains, Three Rivers, Intervals, and Real Talk. JM Lahr's work has been produced and/or developed by The Tesseract Theatre Company, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble, and MillHill Productions. Awards include: 2018 St. Louis Fringe Festival Fringemeister (best production of festival), 1st Place at A Taste of Theatre Festival, and St. Louis Fringe Merit Award. Member: Dramatists Guild, The Tesseract Theatre Company and Resurrection Theatre. JM Lahr earned a Bachelor of Arts Emphasis Playwrighting from Webster University, St. Louis, MO.

