OUR TOWN Comes to City Theatre in February

City Theatre at Sacramento City College will produce Our Town by Thornton Wilder and directed by Anthony D'Juan. The production opens on Friday, February 27, and runs through Sunday, March 15. Performances are at 7:30 pm on February 27, 28, and March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 & 14, and at 2:00 pm on March 1, 8 & 15. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre, Room 160, in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento. Ticket prices are $10 for students, $15 for seniors, SARTA member, military, faculty and $20 for general admission. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online.

﻿Thornton Wilder's Our Town is a poetic meditation on life, love, and loss in a small American town. Through everyday moments and eternal truths, it invites us to cherish the present, honor the ordinary, and see the beauty in fleeting time. A quiet masterpiece of human connection and reflection.﻿

OUR TOWN is directed by Anthony D'Juan. The artistic team includes Nicole Sivell (costume design), Mike Kunkel (scenic design), Isaiah Leeper (lighting design), Amani Henry (stage manager), Scott Bailey (sound design), and Jourdan Smith (assistant director).

The cast includes Lauren Graffigna, Kathleen Poe, Lorenzo Campos, Myah Doty, Elfie Marcewicz, CJ Renteria, Caitlin Brown, Grace Lefort, Michael Vaughn, Matthew Yazel, Izzy Houruira, Makeda Mills, and Aariyanna Scott.