Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Rise Up Theatre Company

When depression, art deco, and satirical mischief align, the delight that is The Drowsy Chaperone is born. Rise Up Theatre Company is staging its own vision of this 2006 hit, replete with inspiration drawn from famous dolls and puppets (think Malibu Barbie). Director Peter DeMarzio puts a creative spin on this production, calling it a reminder that “the things we love can support us during difficult times.”

The show’s protagonist, simply named “Man in Chair,” is an agoraphobic musical theatre fan. He narrates the show from the safety of his home as he listens to his favorite cast album, The Drowsy Chaperone. The characters magically come to life in his living room, and chaos ensues. A showgirl bride, her inebriated chaperone, a Latin lover, gangsters disguised as pastry chefs, and a tap-dancing-roller-skating Ken doll groom make for a zany and energetically gleeful comedy of errors. 1920s Broadway is perfectly captured in the sparkling score with songs like, “I Am Aldolpho,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Show Off,” and “As We Stumble Along.” Logan Sexton’s choreography celebrates the dizzying power of musicals, particularly with some hot tapping in “Cold Feets.”

The cast is phenomenal. Kenny Brian Gagni is perfect as the anxiety-ridden, melancholy Man in Chair. His dry commentary reveals a touching loneliness that makes him more endearing as he reveals more of himself. Courtney Conklin’s vocals and scene-stealing drunken antics make for a perfect titular character. Her counterpart, the smarmy Aldolpho, is spectacularly played by TJ Fassler. He brings to mind a cross between Zorro and Inigo Montoya – does it get any better? Summer Smith and Jordan Plumb are a dashing Barbie and Ken duo, believably embodying betrothed couple Janet Van De Graaf and Robert Martin. Plumb belongs on the stage, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.

This is one of the best community theatre productions I’ve seen, and it’s housed in the beautiful Cosumnes River College theatre. The Drowsy Chaperone is a reminder of why we love musical theatre in the first place. It transports, comforts, and unites us all in laughter, love, and a sincere commitment to randomly bursting out in song. In short, it’s irresistible.

The Drowsy Chaperone plays with Rise Up Theatre Company at the Cosumnes River College Recital Hall through February 21st. Tickets and more information may be found at riseuptheatreco.com.

Photo credit: Peter DeMarzio

