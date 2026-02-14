Women’s Theatre Collective to Present DANCING AT LUGHNASA This March

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Women's Theatre Collective will present Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel, performing at the Fair Oaks Performing Arts Center March 27-April 12.

Set in rural Ireland in 1936, the play follows the five Mundy sisters as they navigate work, family, faith, and the limits placed on their lives by the world around them.

A memory play rooted in the rhythms of old Ireland, it speaks to the present-reminding us that even in hardship, life is carried forward through reflection, laughter, and the pursuit of joy. Brought to life by a compelling ensemble, the production captures the texture of everyday experience and the bonds that hold people together.

Rooted in Women's Theatre Collective's mission to center and share women's stories, this production invites audiences to celebrate, laugh, cry, and recognize something of themselves in the lives unfolding onstage.