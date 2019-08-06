Lincoln Theater Presents REDS, WHITES, AND BLUEGRASS At The CIA At Copia

Lincoln Theater presents Reds, Whites & Bluegrass, a music, wine and food festival at The CIA at Copia's outdoor amphitheater in downtown Napa on Saturday, August 17th. The outdoor concert will bring together three award winning Bay Area bluegrass bands to celebrate Americana roots music along with some of the Valley's best red and white wines. Bands include Snap Jackson & the Knock on Wood Players, Laurie Lewis, and Rita Hosking.

Snap Jackson & the Knock on Wood Players is an award winning acoustic quartet who effortlessly blend Americana, bluegrass, soul, and old time music to create a unique, fresh, and energetic sound. It is obvious from the moment this group takes the stage that they are ready to have a good time! Snap Jackson is the 2018 recipient of the Northern California Banjo Player of the Year Award and various band members have been nominated for awards throughout the years.

For fiddler, guitarist, singer, and songwriter Laurie Lewis, the traditions of bluegrass and folk aren't so much tools in her hands, but burning sources of inspiration that have driven her through a thirty year career at the forefront of American roots music. A pioneering woman in bluegrass, Lewis has paved the way for many young women today, always guided by her own love of traditional music and the styles of her heroes that came before. Although she's won a Grammy for her interpretation of Bill Monroe's music, and is considered a masterful proponent of Ralph Stanley's singing style, she has steadfastly followed her personal muse and remained open to new influences.

Northern California's Rita Hosking sings of forest fires, Culture Clash, dishes, black holes and hope. An award-winning and prolific songwriter characterized as "here and now" by The Observer, she's recently released her seventh album, For Real. Her stories, songs and soul-stirring, country-folk voice are partnered with multi-instrumentalist Sean Feder on dobro, banjo and guitar, and Bill Dakin on the upright bass. Together, they deliver what Acoustic Magazine calls "timeless, unhurried elegance."

Reds, Whites & Bluegrass will be held at The CIA at Copia's outdoor amphitheater in downtown Napa (500 1st St., Napa, CA) on Saturday, August 17th at 5pm. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission; children under 3 are free. To purchase tickets go to www.lincolntheater.org or call the Box Office at 707-944-9900.

Food and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase throughout the event. Outside food and beverages, coolers, and chairs are not allowed in the venue.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You