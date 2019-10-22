Katie Rubin's WHY NOT? A Comedy Hour Announced At Capital Stage

Capital Stage presents Katie Rubin's WHY NOT? A Stand Up Comedy Hour with Katie Rubin on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Local favorite Comedienne Katie Rubin returns to Capital Stage in her fifth comedy hour!

In this, her fifth hour of Stand Up Comedy, Katie turns her keen eye on Consciousness itself, Humanity, and the arrogant notion that humanity's consciousness matters. At all. To anyone. Katie's laser sharp wit burns holes through all things bullsh*t. She tackles every spiritual lie, every emotional lie, and every lie of the mind. She promises to shock and shake you into fits of blissful laughter on topics such as: the toxic masculine, the "president," general human idiocy, annoying spiritual people, overly feminized guys, overly macho guys, high tech dildos, being the child of an alcoholic, being a loud spiritual lady, judgment, and most importantly, this whole "being a person" thing. This is a comedy show unlike other comedy shows. Together with Katie we will laugh-ponder "WHY NOT?"

Katie Rubin is a seasoned Improviser, Stand Up Comic, Solo Show Performer, and Comedic Actress. She has an MFA and a BA in Acting from UC Davis and Amherst College. Her first solo work, "Insides OUT!" received a nine week Equity run at The Sacramento Theater Company in March, 2006, and then toured nationally to over 100 venues for 8 years.

Katie has also played leading roles in more than 20 professional regional theatrical productions. At Capital Stage, Katie's main stage credits include Hunter Gatherers, In The Next Room, Or The Vibrator Play, The North Plan, and Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play.

Since then, she has created 4 more solo pieces, 3 of which were commissioned by Capital Stage in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2019 respectively, and each of which have received repeated Equity Productions at various professional theaters. She also tours her Stand Up Comedy to Comedy Clubs, Theaters and Events around the world.

She has written 3 hours of Stand Up, a screenplay, a TV pilot, 3 full-length plays on commission, and has taught 10 rounds of "Tell Your Story." Her writing students are authors, playwrights, solo show performers, comics, sketch writers, bloggers, and screenwriters.

For more information visit www.katierubin.com or capstage.org.





