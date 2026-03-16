DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2026-2027 Season

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Broadway Sacramento has announced its 2026–2027 Broadway On Tour season, featuring eight touring productions scheduled throughout the upcoming theatre year.

The season will include recent Broadway hits and touring productions presented in Sacramento across the 2026–2027 season.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

October 13–18, 2026

THE OUTSIDERS

December 29, 2026 – January 10, 2027

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

February 23–28, 2027

SHUCKED

April 13–18, 2027

THE NOTEBOOK

May 11–16, 2027

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

June 1–6, 2027

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

August 10–15, 2027

DEATH BECOMES HER

September 1–5, 2027

Subscription Information

The renewal period for current subscribers runs March 16 through April 24, 2026. Subscribers may renew online by logging into their account or by contacting the Broadway Sacramento Box Office.

The Broadway Sacramento Box Office is located at 1419 H Street in Sacramento and is open noon to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Current subscribers may also renew by phone at (916) 557-1999.