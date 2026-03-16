DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2026-2027 Season
Other engagements include Buena Vista Social Club, The Outsiders and more.
Broadway Sacramento has announced its 2026–2027 Broadway On Tour season, featuring eight touring productions scheduled throughout the upcoming theatre year.
The season will include recent Broadway hits and touring productions presented in Sacramento across the 2026–2027 season.
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
October 13–18, 2026
THE OUTSIDERS
December 29, 2026 – January 10, 2027
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
February 23–28, 2027
SHUCKED
April 13–18, 2027
THE NOTEBOOK
May 11–16, 2027
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL
June 1–6, 2027
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
August 10–15, 2027
DEATH BECOMES HER
September 1–5, 2027
Subscription Information
The renewal period for current subscribers runs March 16 through April 24, 2026. Subscribers may renew online by logging into their account or by contacting the Broadway Sacramento Box Office.
The Broadway Sacramento Box Office is located at 1419 H Street in Sacramento and is open noon to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Current subscribers may also renew by phone at (916) 557-1999.
Videos