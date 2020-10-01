In The Margin Presents SABOR By AnsSofía Villanueva For Milagro's 2020 Live Virtual Theatre Festival

INGENIO 2020 streams live now through October 4, 2020.

In the Margin Theatre is joining forces with Teatros Unidos, a newly formed

national Latinx theater collective to present the INGENIO 2020 Live Virtual

Theatre Festival. The festival streams live September 25 - October 4, 2020.

On Friday, October 2, at 5:00 p.m. PDT, In the Margin Theatre presents "Sabor,"

by AnaSofía Villanueva and directed by Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui.

"Sabor" is a mixed-race story of a young woman, Clara, in search of her place of

belonging in the elite culinary world, and among the men in her life. After the

passing of her abuelo, she makes drastic life changes; quitting the French

Michelin-star restaurant in Manhattan and borrowing money from her Nuyorican

father, a wealthy and emotionally detached restauranteur, to start her own

catering business in Queens. With the business on the brink of failure and the

deadline to pay her father back approaching, she becomes immersed in

romance, sex, whiskey, and a desperate need to find her palate profile. After

several visits from her abuelo's spirit, consisting of music, home videos, historical

images, and reliving the moment when he first taught Clara how to cook arroz

con gandules, she and her father begin to create their own language with food.

Playwright AnaSofía Villanueva is a writer-producer-director-activist. AnaSofía is

the author of the Power Dynamics Series for MinnesotaPlaylist, a member of The

Performance Collective with the Center for Performing Arts, and creative

producer for ALMA-Alliance of Latinx Minnesota Artists. Her play, "Sabor" has

been read live with ALMA and, TENGO VOZ, at Mixed Blood Theatre. While in

residency at the University of Idaho, three of her plays were produced: "Amor del

Alma," "EXOTIC," and "POLLUX," to which she received a certificate of merit in

playwriting from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival for

"EXOTIC."

Director Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui is a multi-medium, Spanish-Lebanese artist

from the Dominican Republic. He is currently based out of Los Angeles,

California where he serves as Associate Producer for the LATC (Los Angeles

Theatre Center). As a celebrated award-winning photographer, Jean Carlo loves

to explore the use of technology in his directing to create immersive virtual

experiences. He is in the process of producing a web series he co-created titled

"Hello! We Are Ethnically Ambiguous!" which draws on people's mislabeling and

misconceptions of his identity while residing in Los Angeles. Jean Carlo is also

set to co-direct a full production of an AR, immersive theater show for the fall of

2021 titled, "A Favored Nation."

The cast of "Sabor" includes Brandon Rea Gonzales as Abuelo, Guillermo

Alonso as Luis, and Stacey Patiño as Clara.

Creative team includes Technical Director, Edgar Antonio Alamo,

Dramaturg/Executive & Literary Director, Fran A., Artistic Director,

Ramón Real Vargas Alanis, Sound & Graphics Designer, Roberto Hernandez,

Stage Manager, Rose Van Dyne, and Costume Designer, Sonia Yvette Alvarez.

Supported by the National New Play Network's Collaboration Fund, INGENIO

solves one of the biggest and inequitable gaps in the American Theatre New

Play Development Pipeline- the lack of access that non-white playwrights have

to space, time, and resources to pay for leading artists to gather around new

plays and engage in a professional development process. The INGENIO process provides an intrinsic step in the growth and development of several new full-length theatrical works each year. A long term changemaker, INGENIO interrupts many of the gatekeeping structures of predominantly white theatrical institutions by which plays by Latina/o/x writers are excluded. In 2020, INGENIO goes national! Due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, INGENIO 2020 moves to the digital realm, with rehearsals, workshops, and readings shifting online. Furthermore, INGENIO 2020 offers the opportunity for collaboration beyond geographical limitations, being produced this year in association with Teatros Unidos.

INGENIO 2020 streams live now through October 4, 2020. Tickets are free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved at https://milagro.org/event/ingenio-

2020/.

