Imagination Theater Continues With Shelter In Place Directive; Auditions, Rehearsals, and Performances To Be Rescheduled

In an attempt to do its part in flattening the curve of infection and to comply with state, county, and local Shelter in Place directives, Imagination Theater will remain closed until restrictions are lifted and county health officials deem it safe to return to normal operations.

In a statement on March 31, 2020, El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Nancy Williams, MD, MPH stated to extend, "the Directive previously issued on March 19, 2020 through April 30, 2020, unless extended, terminated, or modified by the Health Officer in writing." The directive on March 19, 2020 Linked Here stated that residents remain in their residence to the fullest extent possible and that all businesses and governmental agencies cease non-essential activities.

While Imagination Theater agrees that the arts are essential for a community's well being, we also recognize the current dangers in gathering to achieve our particular art form.

"We want to serve our community the best way we can through rescheduling our productions and thinking of ways to engage our community through social media video, and other means," stated Peter Wolfe, Artistic Director, "Look for our new schedule of the remaining season offerings when we resume full activities."

The production of Disney's Frozen Jr. is being rescheduled with the original cast, dates below. Rehearsals continue via video chat and home rehearsals through this time and the cast and creative team remain diligent in bringing the production to fruition when the restrictions are lifted.

Productions and auditions for the remaining productions for 2020 are being looked at for rescheduling.

"Rest assured that we intend to return in full-force when the restrictions are lifted," said Rita Timewell, Board President, "with all of our offerings ready to entertain a community who has been cooped up for the public good."

Productions and auditions that are being rescheduled include Disney's Frozen Jr., Grease, A Christmas Carol, and the dinner theater production of My Way. Every effort is being made to bring these productions to the public as soon as possible.

Disney's Frozen Jr. will be reschedule to the following dates: Opening Night on Friday, September 11, 2020; September 12, 2 pm; September 13, 2 pm; September 18, 7 pm; September 19, 2 pm & 7 pm; September 20, 2 pm; September 25, 7 pm; September 26, 2 pm; and September 27, 2 pm.

New dates for other productions will be announced via Social Media, email, and paid ads.

The mission of Imagination Theater is to tell good stories well in an atmosphere of trust, respect, personal growth, and challenge.

