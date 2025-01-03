Harris Center Presents DEAR EVAN HANSEN This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harris Center for The Arts will present the Tony and Grammy-Winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN, performing eight times, January 28-February 2, with Tuesday-Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm, and Friday-Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Emmy, Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building,” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

DISCLAIMER: DEAR EVAN HANSEN is recommended for ages 12 and up and contains adult themes, including discussions of suicide.

Individual tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

