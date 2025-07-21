 tracking pixel
DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Comes to B Street Theatre This August

The farce runs August 6â€“31, 2025, at The Sofia in Sacramento.

Jul. 21, 2025
DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Comes to B Street Theatre This August Image
B Street Theatre will present Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, running August 6â€“31 on the Mainstage at The Sofia.

Directed by Tara Sissom, this irreverent 90-minute romp through Bram Stokerâ€™s classic tale features lightning-fast costume changes, over-the-top characters, and a wickedly clever script guaranteed to keep audiences howling with laughter.

This gothic parody stars Kevin Kantor alongside B Street Company members Stephanie Altholz, John Lamb, Amy Kelly, and Greg Alexander. Together, they take audiences from the mountains of Transylvania to Victorian London in a whirlwind of camp, chaos, and comedic terror. At the center of the hilarity is Jean Van Helsing, a fabulous vampire hunter chasing down Dracula with unmatched flair.




