Catalina Museum Will Host Yacht Rock Night at The Museum

Catalina Museum for Art & History will host Yacht Rock Night at the Museum on Saturday, July 12 from 6 to 9 p.m., offering a relaxed summer evening of live music, island atmosphere and community connection on the museum's outdoor plaza.

This year's event will feature a live DJ set by Les Akers, blending iconic yacht rock tracks from the 1970s and '80s into a seamless summer soundtrack. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, unwind, and take in the laid-back atmosphere as the sun sets over Avalon.

“Our goal is always to create experiences that bring people together, and few things do that better than great music in a beautiful setting,” said Kellie Costello, Director of Visitor Services, Programs & Events at Catalina Museum for Art & History. “Yacht Rock Night is the perfect chance to unwind and connect, whether you're a local or visiting for the weekend.”

Wine, beer, a specialty cocktail, soda and water will be available for purchase. Outside beverages are not permitted.

