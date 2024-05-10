Capital Stage Reveals Five-Year Strategic Plan ﻿Heading Into 20th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Capital Stage Board of Directors have approved a new visionary Strategic Plan, that was developed with one of the country’s leading arts consultants, Michael Kaiser, Chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts Managementand President Emeritus of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. This plan is focused on developing a growth trajectory for Capital Stage that recognizes the company’s potential as a national thought leader as well as an ongoing contribution to the local cultural ecology of Sacramento. Managing Director Keith Riedell said:

“We have an opportunity to establish Capital Stage as a vital and inclusive space for the development of thought-provoking new work that speaks to contemporary issues while serving as a regional center for theatre education and community enrichment.”

Capital Stage’s new strategic plan comes with an ambitious 5-year financial and implementation plan and also includes a systematic approach to fundraising, sophisticated programming and institutional marketing programs, strategies for growing our board, and continued investment in our staff and organizational culture.

The plan’s artistic programming initiatives calls for including new contemporary works, educational programming, showcases of local emerging talent, thought leadership activities – all while leveraging collaborations with arts institutions and community organizations both regionally and nationally. Capital Stage will continue to offer our signature mainstage productions which will include one major production of national interest and importance.

Artistic Director Michael Stevenson notes, “We are taking the first step toward our rise as a nationally renowned regional theatre with the triple co-production of THE HEARTSELLERS with the Aurora Theatre and TheatreWorks. The plan allows us to be responsive to one-off opportunities to produce the most exciting titles from the most important playwrights, engage in outreach activities to Sacramento’s diverse communities, and continue to provide our staff and artists living wages, healthcare benefits and a work-life balance.”

Capital Stage Board President Kathryn Doi adds, “Capital Stage is truly fortunate to have dynamic and forward-looking leadership in Artistic Director Michael Stevenson and Managing Director Keith Riedell. The Board looks forward to working with Michael and Keith to implement the strategic plan to allow Capital Stage to achieve its full artistic and organizational potential and to continue to play a vital role in the cultural milieu of the Sacramento region and beyond.”

