B Street Theatre's Artistic Director on How They're Staying Afloat and How He Hasn't Lost Hope

The company quickly pivoted to online entertainment, as many did as an alternative form of theatre.

Feb. 23, 2021  
B Street Theatre is one of many theatres struggling to stay afloat during the ongoing pandemic. Fox40 recently reported on what the venue is doing to keep itself alive at a time when its doors remain closed.

"So we're definitely part of the fabric of the community of Sacramento, and that connection with our patrons is very strong, and we knew going dark for however long, we just couldn't sever that," said Dave Pierini, artistic producer at the B Street.

"It was a real quick pivot, and it was one that in a lot of ways just came very naturally to us. It's just in our nature to want to tell stories, and want to entertain, and also connect with that audience, keep that connection strong," Pierini said.

For the company's professional actors, performing was a full-time job before the pandemic, but Pierini said that some of them have had to look for alternative jobs.

"It looks like we're all going to be OK. Again, because of the community, because the community took care of us, whether it was on a government level or just a patron level, everybody got it that the arts were going to get hit hard, so we've got to protect the arts," Pierini said. "So I'm confident that everybody comes back."

Read more on Fox40.


