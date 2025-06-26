Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Final California Budget Agreement Including Arts Funding

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors' Equity Association and California Arts Advocates released the following statements regarding the fact that California lawmakers have reached a deal on the state budget.

It includes $11.5 million in arts funding for the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund (PAEPF), a program dedicated to funding arts workers in small nonprofit arts organizations, including theatres, orchestras and dance organizations.

“The PAEPF is a lifeline for employers hiring Equity members across California,” said Equity Western Regional Vice President Jeffrey Landman, “It can be the difference between a nonprofit theatre being able to pay a worker a living wage, and not. Funding this initiative means investing in arts organizations in communities throughout the state. Equity is so grateful to the legislators and Governor Newsom, who have worked closely with us to see this through into this budget.”

Signed into law in late 2022, SB 1116 established the Equitable Payroll Fund (PAEPF), a grant program designed to support live performances – and workers directly – by providing reimbursements of payroll expenses. This program supports jobs for both production and non-production employees at small nonprofit performing arts organizations (SNPAOs) with adjusted gross revenue under $2 million.

The PAEPF recently opened for grants and employers in California have been counting on the state to follow through. The program stopped accepting applications within 10 days because of overwhelming demand. Then, proposed budget cuts threatened the future of the program.

In partnership with coalition members, Actors' Equity spoke at state budget hearings and activated its statewide list of members and arts supporters to send nearly 6,000 letters to the legislature asking for funding to be restored.

"We applaud Legislative leadership, our champions, Asm. Matt Haney and Sen. Ben Allen and Governor Newsom for working together to benefit the arts in California. Our Legislative champions, and all our advocates were tireless in their support to restore $11.5 million in critical funding to Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund (PAEPF) in the budget agreement. Together we worked to show how important this funding will be for so many small non-profit performing arts programs across California that submitted applications for grant funding earlier this year. We look forward to seeing their hard work come to life,” said Julie Baker, CEO, California Arts Advocates.

