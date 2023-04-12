Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week

The show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.

Apr. 12, 2023  
4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week

Sierra Stages will present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.

A young adventurer and his 91-year-old grandmother connect in this sweet-but never sappy-play that covers the ground between generations. 4000 Miles was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a winner of the 2012 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Directed by Judy Merrick, this show will speak to the heart of any grandparent whose life was-and still is-vibrantly, unabashedly alive. "I chose this play because it is a beautifully delicate story about grief and companionship," says Merrick. "It also explores the ways each generation can learn from each other, especially when we really listen and ask questions. I think Sierra Stages' audiences will love it for this exact reason."




Sacramento Theatre Company to Host Two-Day Theatre Arts Festival This Month Photo
Sacramento Theatre Company to Host Two-Day Theatre Arts Festival This Month
The Sacramento Theatre Company is gearing up to host the Sacramento Theatre Arts Festival! 
Sutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This Month Photo
Sutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This Month
Sutter Street Theatre will present Harvey by Mary Chase from April 14 – May 14. The production is directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman and runs Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 4:30 PM.
Harris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in April Photo
Harris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in April
HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present two exceptional music performances in one evening. Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton will perform beginning at 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 30. Between them, these two pop icons have garnered nine GRAMMY Award nominations, two GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music awards, one American Music Award, six Platinum albums, five Gold albums, 39 Billboard Top 20 singles, and 11 #1 Billboard singles.
Sacramento Ballets Visions Series to Present COURSE OF ACTION World Premiere Photo
Sacramento Ballet's Visions Series to Present COURSE OF ACTION World Premiere
Sacramento Ballet's Visions series (March 31 - April 2, 2023) brings a newly commissioned, world premiere by renowned choreographer Jermaine Maurice Spivey titled COURSE OF ACTION.

More Hot Stories For You


Sacramento Theatre Company to Host Two-Day Theatre Arts Festival This MonthSacramento Theatre Company to Host Two-Day Theatre Arts Festival This Month
April 3, 2023

The Sacramento Theatre Company is gearing up to host the Sacramento Theatre Arts Festival! 
Sutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This MonthSutter Street Theatre to Present HARVEY Beginning This Month
April 1, 2023

Sutter Street Theatre will present Harvey by Mary Chase from April 14 – May 14. The production is directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman and runs Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 4:30 PM.
Harris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in AprilHarris Center for the Arts to Present Taylor Dayne & Sheena Easton in April
April 1, 2023

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present two exceptional music performances in one evening. Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton will perform beginning at 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 30. Between them, these two pop icons have garnered nine GRAMMY Award nominations, two GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music awards, one American Music Award, six Platinum albums, five Gold albums, 39 Billboard Top 20 singles, and 11 #1 Billboard singles.
California Premiere Of THE HOMBRES At Capital Stage Beginning May 3California Premiere Of THE HOMBRES At Capital Stage Beginning May 3
March 27, 2023

Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fifth production of the 2022/23 Season: the California Premiere of THE HOMBRES.
Placer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of ColfaxPlacer Rep Announces New VAPA Academy of Colfax
March 24, 2023

Due in no small part to the scholastic vision and creativity of Superintendent Andrew Giannini and the Colfax Elementary School District, Placer Rep is excited to announce the establishment of the Placer Repertory Theater VAPA Academy of Colfax, a pilot program developed for grades K-8. 
share