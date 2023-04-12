4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week
The show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.
Sierra Stages will present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.
A young adventurer and his 91-year-old grandmother connect in this sweet-but never sappy-play that covers the ground between generations. 4000 Miles was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a winner of the 2012 Obie Award for Best New American Play.
Directed by Judy Merrick, this show will speak to the heart of any grandparent whose life was-and still is-vibrantly, unabashedly alive. "I chose this play because it is a beautifully delicate story about grief and companionship," says Merrick. "It also explores the ways each generation can learn from each other, especially when we really listen and ask questions. I think Sierra Stages' audiences will love it for this exact reason."