4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week

Sierra Stages will present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.

A young adventurer and his 91-year-old grandmother connect in this sweet-but never sappy-play that covers the ground between generations. 4000 Miles was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a winner of the 2012 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Directed by Judy Merrick, this show will speak to the heart of any grandparent whose life was-and still is-vibrantly, unabashedly alive. "I chose this play because it is a beautifully delicate story about grief and companionship," says Merrick. "It also explores the ways each generation can learn from each other, especially when we really listen and ask questions. I think Sierra Stages' audiences will love it for this exact reason."