Rogue Theater Festival is Open For Submissions

Now accepting new works for the third annual and virtual Rogue Theater Festival! Rogue is looking for new works by emerging writers and artists. The festival encourages anyone who feels they have something to say to submit their piece. Rogue believes in equal opportunity for all.

Basic Festival Details:

- Participants may choose to participate in Scenario A (in person filming in NYC) or Scenario B (remote filming anywhere in the U.S.)

- Performances: July 21st-25th (each show will have 1 performance that streams via showtix4u)

- In person Filming Dates: To be assigned days between May 1 and June 10, 2021 (each Scenario A show will have 1 scheduled time slot for tech rehearsal and filming)

- Location for in person filming: The Players Theatre (115 Macdougal St.)

- Playwrights and Producers are fully responsible for putting up their production (e.g. Director, stage manager, rehearsal space, transportation fees, salaries, marketing, costumes, casting etc.).

- There is a one time, nonrefundable, participation fee. You do NOT need to pay to submit your play, only if you plan to participate in the festival.

Scenario A:

Participants will film their piece at The Players Theatre in New York City with Rogue Festival staff. They will be assigned a date and time where they will come in for a tech rehearsal and to film their piece that will later be streamed as part of the festival.

Participants will have lighting and sound design done and ready for them on their filming date along with a professional Stage Manager to run all design cues.

Participants will have access to certain set pieces and props at the theater.

Filming will be done from one angle (participants choice) and will be filmed straight through from beginning to end.

Rogue will create a 'final package' including an introduction for the festival, the filmed piece, and any bonus features you would like featured at the end.

Participants will receive:

- Theater space at The Players Theater for one tech rehearsal/filming time

- Professional Designer to design Lighting and Sound

- Professional Stage Manager to run Lighting and Sound Cues

- Press opportunities for your show and the festival as a whole

- Use of predetermined set pieces and props in the theater

- 'Final Package' video of your show presented by Rogue

- 25% of box office sales for your individual show

Scenario B:

Participants will film their piece remotely and send to Rogue Festival their finished product.

Participants may film their piece on zoom, in their home, on location, in a theater they have access to, or any other way they can SAFELY imagine as long as the quality of the video is acceptable.

Rogue will create a 'final package' including an introduction for the festival, the filmed piece, and any bonus features you would like featured at the end.

Participants will receive:

- Press opportunities for your show and the festival as a whole

- 'Final Package' video of your show presented by Rogue

- 25% of box office sales for your individual show

Entrance requirements:

- 10 minutes to 1 hour long with no intermission (if your piece is longer we WILL consider it for Scenario B)

- It may be a play, musical, improv, stand up comedy, clowning, one person, burlesque, poetry, monologues, song cycle, or dance. If you have something else we'd be thrilled to hear from you too!

- It must be an original work, but having been performed before is totally fine!

Ticket Requirements:

- (10- 30 mins) - Tickets are $10 each.

- (30- 60 mins) - Tickets are $13 each.

- You keep 25% of all box office sales from your individual show

Please submit your piece (pdf attachment please) to roguetheaterfestival@gmail.com care of Allison. The deadline for all submissions is Thursday, April 1st. We will be reviewing all submissions and contacting selected participants by or before Monday, April 12th. If selected, there will be a one-time participation fee. Scenario A participants ($120) and Scenario B participants ($60). These are non-refundable. Please visit our website www.roguetheaterfestival.com for more information and to get to know us better. Get ready to make a wave with Rogue in 2021!me for our consideration.

Rogue Theater Festival will be offering three residency opportunities for the 2021 season. Residencies will include: