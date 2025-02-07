Review: SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Elmwood Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack, New York, continues its tradition of delivering quality theater with its hilarious new production of “Significant Other” by Joshua Harmon. Directed with precision and sensitivity by Kathleen Mahan, the play examines themes of friendship, loneliness, and the often fraught search for love. Despite some shortcomings in the script, the production is buoyed by tons of laughs, a strong cast and exceptional direction.

The standout performance of the evening comes from John Carlos Lefkowitz as Jordan Berman, the neurotic and hopelessly romantic protagonist. Mr. Lefkowitz brings a palpable vulnerability to the role, navigating Jordan’s awkwardness and yearning with remarkable nuance. His comedic timing is razor-sharp, eliciting laughter in the play’s lighter moments, while his heartfelt portrayal of Jordan’s loneliness and frustration resonates deeply. Mr. Lefkowitz’ ability to balance humor with pathos makes the character’s struggles more compelling, even as the script occasionally renders him one-dimensional.

The ensemble cast is equally impressive, with notable performances from Sam Snyder as Laura, Jordan’s Best Friend and emotional anchor, and Carol Napier as Helene, Jordan’s insightful and slightly cantankerous grandmother. Snyder brings warmth and sincerity to her scenes with Davis, creating a believable and heartfelt dynamic. Meanwhile, Napier’s comedic delivery and wisdom lend depth to her role, providing some of the production’s most memorable moments. Changu Nan’gandu Chiimbwe, and Ceili Fitzpatrick are hilarious as Jordan’s other friends, Vanessa and Kiki, who consistently can be relied upon for diametrically opposite advice.

Director Kathleen Mahan deserves credit for shaping the production with clarity and precision. Her staging is fluid and dynamic, allowing the play’s episodic structure to unfold seamlessly. Mahan skillfully guides the actors to explore the emotional subtleties of their relationships, ensuring that the humor and heartache of the story remain in perfect balance. Her attention to detail is evident in every scene, from the witty group banter to the more introspective and poignant moments.

If there is one flaw in this otherwise delightful production, it lies with the playwright’s treatment of Jordan. Harmon’s script often reduces the central character to a caricature of insecurity, making it difficult at times for the audience to fully sympathize with him. Jordan’s repetitive self-pity can feel grating, detracting from the play’s otherwise engaging narrative.

“Significant Other” at Elmwood Playhouse is a thoroughly enjoyable evening of theater. With outstanding performances and expert direction, the production succeeds in bringing humor and heart to a relatable story.

